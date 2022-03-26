Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.54.

FSM stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

