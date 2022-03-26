Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.73. The company had a trading volume of 858,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.38 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.96.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

