FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FormFactor by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

