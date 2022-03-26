Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.28.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

