Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 309,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 397,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.