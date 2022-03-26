Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.