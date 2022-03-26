Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

