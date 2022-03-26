First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 165,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

