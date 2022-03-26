First Watch Restaurant Group Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FWRG. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

