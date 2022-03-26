First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of RNDV stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

