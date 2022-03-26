First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TUSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

