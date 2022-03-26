First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $52.20 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

