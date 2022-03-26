First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RNSC)

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ RNSC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.05% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

