First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.