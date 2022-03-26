First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FTXR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,620,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000.

