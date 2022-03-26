First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

FAD stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

