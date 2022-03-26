First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

