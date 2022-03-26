First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

LDSF opened at $19.43 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

