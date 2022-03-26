First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

