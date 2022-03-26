First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FPXE)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of FPXE stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.43% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
