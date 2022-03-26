First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.31% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

