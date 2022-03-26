First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

