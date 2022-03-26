First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.295 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NFTY stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

