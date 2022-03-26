First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

