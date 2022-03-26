First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.44% of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

