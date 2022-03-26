First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

DDIV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

