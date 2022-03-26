First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the February 28th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

