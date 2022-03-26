First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,646. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.