First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $89.40. 439,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,224,000.

