First Trust Capital Strength ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

