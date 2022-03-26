First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

