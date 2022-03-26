First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FBZ opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

