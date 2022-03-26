First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,218,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.