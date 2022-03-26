First Property Group (LON:FPO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

First Property Group (LON:FPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 248.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Property Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Property Group from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 112 ($1.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.80 ($0.48).

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

