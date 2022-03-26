First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $32.04 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.