First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $32.04 on Friday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

