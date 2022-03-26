First National Bank Sioux Falls Takes $2.36 Million Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 61,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 456,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BHK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 276,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,827. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.