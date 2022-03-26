First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 800 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 105,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.