First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.51. 2,205,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

