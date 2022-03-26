First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 2,632 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.16. 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,257. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

