Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FEXDU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEXDU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000.

