Financial Survey: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LMP Automotive and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A EzFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

EzFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given EzFill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EzFill is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 1.76 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -4.62 EzFill $7.23 million 4.00 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

