Financial Contrast: Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. The Competition

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1490 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.29% 142.49% 11.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.89 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $681.64 million 7.71

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

