Financial Analysis: WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) versus Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.25 billion 0.73 $134.46 million $2.10 12.98 WPP $17.60 billion 0.90 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo.

Volatility & Risk

Criteo has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 2 5 0 2.71 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.31%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 5.97% 15.45% 9.68% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

