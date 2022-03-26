Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $18.84 or 0.00042609 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $227.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 181,841,676 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

