Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.43 or 0.07022029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,474.53 or 1.00146982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.