Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $162,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.13. 1,703,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

