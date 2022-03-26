FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

NYSE:FDS traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.18. 377,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.19. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $304.07 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.90.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

