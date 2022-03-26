FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.75-13.15 EPS.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.18. 377,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,393. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,504,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

