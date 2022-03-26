F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 50,117 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

NYSE FXLV opened at $11.18 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

FXLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

