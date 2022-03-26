Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

